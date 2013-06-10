Best Dressed at the 2013 Tony Awards: Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick and More

Stars gussied up to celebrate the best of theater

Tony's Best LooksJemel Countess/Getty Images

Broadway's big night had more than just fantastic singing and dancing.

Stars flocked to the 2013 Tony Awards ready to celebrate the best of theater in grand style. And although there were some surprise winners inside, outside during the pre-show most of the top looks came courtesy of red carpet veterans. The typically flawless Scarlett Johansson was just that in a head-to-toe Saint Laurent with vampy plump lip.

Also opting for a darker look, Anna Kendrick stunned in a strapless Donna Karen Atelier gown and a sexy smoky eye. Donning a bit brighter cobalt blue dress, Sigourney Weaver looked better than ever in Michael Kors.

The one real bright spot on the carpet was Jane Krakowski's dazzling silver Escada gown with plunging neckline.

Which look was your favorite from last night?

