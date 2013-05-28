Hurwitz also posted a handwritten letter (that's why you always leave a note!) on Facebook to AD "fans, supporters, detractors, haters, enemies, and arch enemies" to thank them for all their support:

"I'm writing on behalf of everyone who has worked so hard to bring back a show that's very special to us to say thank you for your ardent support of this show with the exception of the haters, detractors, etc. We are also grateful for another chance to bring these characters to life and could not have dones [sic] so without your consistent effort to "spread the word" about it. Although obviously in the case of the enemies, the words you spread were "don't watch this show!" You know I probably shouldn't have even included them in the salutation—but I'm writing this in ink + making all sorts of mistakes. Did you notice the "s" at the end of the word "done"? Anyway—it's been our great joy to bring this to you on Netflix where you can access it whenever and however you want."

Thank you, Mr. Hurwitz.