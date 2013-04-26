The Gist: Cameras follow three different litters of animals from birth to eight or 12 weeks old. Viewers watch the birth, the first time the animals open their eyes, and the first time they go exploring around the house. It's basically 40 plus minutes of adorable baby animals falling all over themselves and hitting us over the head with cute antics.

Why We Love It: Really? We have to explain this one? Well, when our TV-watching schedule is full of serial-killer shows, intense dramas and reality shows full of dumb people, it's nice to let the animals take over the small screen for a while. If you love baby animals (and you do unless you're a monster), then this show is basically a really professional kitten/puppy/baby duck cam with only the best parts left in. With episodes called "Fluffy Puppy Party," "Kitten Cottonballs" and "Fluff and Feathers," what's not to love?