Spoiler alert! We're about to dig into the biggest, most jaw-dropping moments from Monday night's TV. If you haven't yet watched a particular show, and don't want to be spoiled, skip to the next!

The Following: OK, what does Fox have against pretty, sexually confused boys?! After having Jacob (Nico Tortorella) kill Paul (Adan Canto) earlier in the season, it all came full circle for the beloved psychotic trio in the penultimate episode when Emma (Valorie Curry) ended up slitting her BF's throat. Why? Because he wanted the couple to break free from Joe (James Purefoy), her mentor/other lover. After kissing him, Emma says, "I don't know how to love you both." So guys, still find manic pixie dream girls attractive?! Oh, and Jacob wasn't the only death as part of Joe's master plan was just to unleash his cult on the public as a distraction, leaving five civilians and nine followers dead. Ready for the finale? Us too.