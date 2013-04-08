Do you believe in life after love? Sure, maybe. Plenty of fish in the sea. Do you believe in love after life? Not for recently deceased Margaret Thatcher, if at least one website has anything to say about it.

Is Thatcher Dead Yet? (yes, that's a real website created by real human beings) celebrated today's news that the Iron Lady had passed by updating their page to read: "Margaret Thatcher is dead. This lady's not returning."

It continues, "How are you celebrating? Let us know using the #nowthatchersdead hashtag on Twitter, or get to one of the parties near you on Facebook." So, not...great, humanity.