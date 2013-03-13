After making it past a paparazzi frenzy, the trio made their way into the store to begin the baby registry.

And it looks like Kim and Kanye West's little one will be quite the fashionable tot from the start—a source tells E! News that the mama-to-be was seen picking out only designer clothing.

She also kept the colors neutral, choosing mostly whites and cream-colored pieces, which doesn't help with the whole gender-guessing game, but that's fine.

Tune in to Kourtney & Kim Take Miami Sundays at 9 p.m. only on E!

—Reporting by Noelia Murphy