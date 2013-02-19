Parks and Rec First Look: Ben and Leslie Prepare for a Quickie Wedding

  • By
    &

by Jenna Mullins | Tue., Feb. 19, 2013 2:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler and Adam Scott

NBC

If you are looking forward to Ben (Adam Scott) and Leslie's (Amy Poehler) Parks and Recreation wedding more so than your own wedding, you are not alone. We've been shipping those two hardcore since they met in season two. And this Thursday, our obsessiveness pays off when Ben and Leslie tie the knot.

In this first look clip of the wedding episode, Ben and Leslie have a limited amount of time to put their wedding together, so they have to assign tasks to the whole team. Find out who is assigned to the dress, who will be officiating, and who is "honored" to walk her down the aisle.

Plus, Poehler and Scott preview the big episode and reveal how Parks and Rec will change after the two get hitched. Spoiler alert: the words "vampires" and "phone sex" are used.

Nominate your favorites in our Fantasy Couples tournament

Check out the clip, promo and the interview below, and then join us in our Parks and Rec emotions bubble:

some text

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Catch up on all the TV gossip with our Watercooler gallery

Trending Stories

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Parks And Recreation , Amy Poehler , Adam Scott
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.