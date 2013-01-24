"You call it abuse, but it was torture," Winfrey told him when addressing the topic.

"Yeah, a friend of my mother's, you know it wasn't sexual, it was just beatings, take all your clothes off," the rapper explained, "kicked out in the snow, stay outside."

But that's not all. LL Cool J continued to say that he would get, "beat with vacuum cleaner pipes, strip naked, 'Put your hands on the bunk bed,' and when you fall down, 'Stand up, get back up.'"