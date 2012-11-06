"You may have heard that I have a new project called Atoms for Peace," Yorke wrote the band's website. "The name comes from some shows of The Eraser that happened a couple of years ago with Mauro, Joey, Nigel and Flea."

He added, "We got a big buzz from them and discovered loads of energy from transforming the music from electronic to live, and so afterwards, we carried on for a few days in the studio and decided to make it a loose, on-going thing. Immersed in the area between the two…electronic and live. The first tune we'd like you to hear is Default. A 12" vinyl version will follow next month and an album will eventually follow that next year."

"It was a form of madness," Yorke said of making the album in an interview with the mag. "We'd go in at midday and pretty much work through to 10. We were playing all the time. It was bonkers. We'd stop to change beat. Joey and Mauro would scribe the beat out, using whatever weird notation they have, and then go off on it for another hour."