Barack Obama on Sasha and Malia Dating: Guys Will Need "Guts to Get Through Secret Service"

  • By
    &

by Rebecca Macatee | Tue., Nov. 6, 2012 1:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sure, Barack Obama is the president of the United States, but to daughters Sasha and Malia, he's Dad.

"I embarrass them all the time," the Democrat told Ryan Seacrest's KIIS FM radio show on Election Day. "But Michelle is very good about making sure that we're creating a space for them where they can have sleepovers. They can go to the mall. They can go to the movies. They're going to homecomings at their school."

It's Election Day! Find out who your favorite stars are voting for

Because at the end of the day, Barack said Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, "just want to be treated like everybody else."

But will they be treated like other girls their age when it comes to dating? "I think that any young man who has the guts to get through Secret Service deserves a hearing," the president joked.

Beyoncé wrote Barack a letter on Election Day

"The truth is, Malia and Sasha are just wonderful young ladies," Obama said. "They're smart, they're funny, and most importantly, they're kind and respectful to everybody. "

Aw. That's a very sweet, very Dad thing to say.

Any problems or questions about voting? Call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) or tweet @866OURVOTE

Sasha and Malia's dad sure has met a lot of famous people!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Top Stories , Barack Obama , Michelle Obama , Politics , Ryan Seacrest , Sasha Obama , Malia Obama
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.