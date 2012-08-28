Here's the gist of the story: A nuclear missile submarine crew gets (possibly sketchy) decoded fire orders. When they question said sketchy orders they are promptly fired upon. Uncool, super uncool. In order to stay alive they have to rebel. They end up taking over a nearby island—much to the chagrin of the local crime bosses—and send a message loud and clear back home, "Don't eff with us!" Get it? Cool. Meanwhile the U.S. has blamed the downed sub on Pakistan and "retaliated." This is serious drama.

The amazing thing about this pilot is the tension that builds throughout the hour. Starting with a submarine breaking the surface in the middle of enemy waters to save SEALs, it only ramps up from there. And it ends on a most awesome speeches that'll leave you questioning just how crazy Capt. Marcus Chaplin (Braugher) really is.

Braugher tells us that what intrigued him about this pilot was the storytelling potential. He explains, "Men who go from being absolute patriots, and the very best at what they do, to outcasts and traitors and exiled."