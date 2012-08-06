Michael Phelps' Mystery Girlfriend Revealed!

The romance has reportedly been going on for about five months now, and Rossee even cheered on the champ at the Olympic trials.

She's also been actively tweeting about Phelps, recently posting a pic of the two of them getting all cozy and sweet.

Last week, she took to the microblogging site to express just how much she missed her man, writing, "@MichaelPhelps this probably will get lost in your tweets but since i cant text i miss you and cant wait to spend time with you for real xo."

A few days later, she rallied behind Phelps: "good luck tonight bear @MichaelPhelps: Last prelim swim complete... 2 big ones tonight... Nap time now..."

We gotta give it to Phelps: The champ is on one helluva winning streak!