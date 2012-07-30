From Venus Williams to Missy Franklin: Olympic Fashionistas Love Patriotic Nail Art!

It's the hottest trend at the 2012 London summer games—find out who's sporting fabulous manicures!

By Alyssa Toomey Jul 30, 2012 11:45 PMTags
FashionOlympicsNails2012 London
USA, Missy Franklin, SwimmingMARTIN BUREAU/AFP/GettyImages

Thought the Olympics are all about the games?! Then clearly, you haven't been paying attention to the Olympics' fashion spotlight because in addition to those speedos and swim caps, it's also a perfect time to don patriotic accessories.

Of course, we're talking Olympics-inspired nail art on this season's top competitors who have been flashing their glittery manicures while showing off their medals.

Venus Williams, Missy Franklin and Allison Schmitt are just a few of our fave Olympians getting in on the trend—proudly holding their medal with a  perfectly painted mani.

It's the golden moment these winning stars deserve, so sit back, pop out your polish and peep the fabulous finger art on these Olympic champions.

See the Olympic nail art!

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

3

YouTube Star Melanie Ham Dead at 36 After Cancer Battle

4

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher's Ex About Having "A Lot in Common"

5

Julia Stiles Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook