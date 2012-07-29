Tony Parker's Olympic Look: Hipster Goggles

Parker was cleared to play in the Olympics after he recovered from eye surgery, which repaired the corneal laceration he suffered after shards of glass reportedly landed in his left eye when he was caught in the middle of the bottle-throwing snafu at Manhattan nightclub W.I.P. last month.

The point guard filed a $20 million lawsuit against the club and its owners following the incident.

"[Doctors] found a piece of glass that had penetrated 99 percent of my left eye," Parker said in an interview with a French media outlet at the time. "I can say today, I almost lost my eye."