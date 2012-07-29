Tony Parker's Olympic Look: Hipster Goggles

In case you were wondering, Tony Parker isn't trying to make a nerd-chic fashion statement.
The San Antonio Spurs baller, who is currently playing for France in the Olympics, sported black-rimmed protective goggles in the U.S. men's basketball team's opening-round matchup against France Sunday—an accessory he must wear during games as a result of the infamous Chris Brown-Drake bar brawl.
Parker was cleared to play in the Olympics after he recovered from eye surgery, which repaired the corneal laceration he suffered after shards of glass reportedly landed in his left eye when he was caught in the middle of the bottle-throwing snafu at Manhattan nightclub W.I.P. last month.
The point guard filed a $20 million lawsuit against the club and its owners following the incident.
"[Doctors] found a piece of glass that had penetrated 99 percent of my left eye," Parker said in an interview with a French media outlet at the time. "I can say today, I almost lost my eye."
Eye specialists later cleared Parker for the competition but required him to wear protective goggles to prevent any further injury to his eye, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
We must say though, this particular choice in protective eyewear isn't too shabby.
Spoiler Alert: Turns out Parker's look was more Clark Kent than Superman after all, as the USA trounced France 98-71.
What do you think of Parker's hipster eye goggles? Love 'em or hate 'em?