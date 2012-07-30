Weekend Wrap-Up: Moving Vans at Robert Pattinson's House, Michelle Obama Hugs It Out

Olympics mania kicked off this weekend, with the U.S. men's basketball team getting a win (and congratulatory hugs from Michelle Obama) while Michael Phelps suffered a big loss to his teammate Ryan Lochte.
But, it wasn't all about the London games.
We've got the details on the moving trucks at the home Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart share, Mark-Paul Gosselaar's summer wedding, Brad Pitt's death hoax and more, right here!
• Robsten Update: Moving trucks were spotted at Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's L.A. digs early Saturday morning.
• Banned: Snoop Dogg was banned from Norway for two years, just a month after he was caught with eight grams of marijuana in his luggage and carrying more cash than the country legally allows.
• Tying the Knot: Mark-Paul Gosselaar wed advertising executive Catriona McGinn Saturday at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif.
• Swim Team Shocker: Swimming legend Michael Phelps came in fourth place in the 400 meter individual medley Saturday night, making it the first time since the 2000 Olympics Phelps didn't win at least a bronze medal in an Olympic race. Meanwhile, his teammate Ryan Lochte took home the gold.
• Breaking Records: Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle's 2012 Olympic opening ceremony was dubbed the most-watched in 50 years, with a record-breaking 40.7 million viewers watching the show.
• Olympics Mania: Tony Parker sported some hipster-looking eye goggles during France's matchup with the U.S. Men's basketball team Sunday, which Team USA won. Michelle Obama was on hand to hug each player from the U.S. team when the game was over. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Zara Phillips made her Olympic equestrian debut. Plus, get your total roundup of highlights from Saturday and Sunday right here.
• Death Hoax: Brad Pitt became the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax, after a website posted a fake story saying the Moneyball star had died in a snowboarding accident.
• Box-Office Domination: The Dark Knight Rises dominated this weekend's box office, taking home $64 million. Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Watch followed with $13.3 million and $13 million respectively.
• Big Apple Adventures: Katie Holmes (who was only having dinner with her lawyer, not a new fling) and Suri Cruise continued to hang out in New York City, stopping by the Bronx Zoo to feed the giraffes Saturday.
• New Couple Alert? Amanda Seyfried and Desmond Harrington were spotted out and about in Hollywood recently, walking Seyfried's rescue dog and reportedly canoodling at a Hollywood bar.
• More Couple Activities: Engaged lovers Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth went out for a coffee run with their pup Ziggy in Philadelphia.