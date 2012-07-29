Danny Boyle's London 2012 Opening Ceremony: Most Watched in 50 Years, Breaks Record

That tops the 1996 Atlanta games, which previously held the record with 39.8 viewers, and last time's Beijing ceremony with 34.9 million.

And on top of holding the record for the most watched opening ceremony in history, the event was also the most watched event in Britain this year, with an audience of 22.4 million.

We'll give NBC and Boyle a gold medal for that!

