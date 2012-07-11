Warner Bros. Entertainment
Where are all the lawbreakers at?
Before we rush to pick up the dollar bills we just threw in the air out of excitement, we have to tell you the great news: Channing Tatum tells Glamour U.K. that another Magic Mike film is coming!
Yes, we are also hootin' and hollerin' right now.
"Yes, yes and yes!" he says about the idea of a sequel. "We're working on the concept now. We want to flip the script and make it bigger."
Just how big, Channing?
Fans were loud and clear on wanting a follow-up film—and just to make it clear, an actual plot is not really necessary as long as there are more half-naked dances and sideworms—so the cast have been asked about the possibility of another flick being made for a while.
"We're actually talking about the possibility of doing the prequel," Joe Manganiello told Hollywood.com last month. "Because if you do the sequel, then you lose Mike [Tatum's character]. Otherwise, what's Mike going to do? He's going to come back for one big heist...so, you would do the prequel—how they got there."
That sounds like a fantastic idea! We definitely wouldn't want to compromise any Tatum screen time, you know, for the sake of the story and all.
Are you guys excited or what?! Of course you are! Tell us what you hope to see in the next Magic Mike in the comments!
