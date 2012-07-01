John Travolta and Kelly Preston Step Out for Charity

John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston are sticking by one another's sides amidst the recent allegations and lawsuits.
The couple appeared together Saturday afternoon in Florida at a private benefit screening of the actor's flick Savages near their Jumbolair community home in Ocala to raise money for various charities, including a college scholarship in the name of their late son Jett Travolta.
Before the intimate screening, Travolta and Kelly hosted a private reception for donors at the Ewers Century Center on the campus of the College of Central Florida, where they looked relaxed and content while posing for photos with guests who paid $150 to attend the meet-and-greet, event goers tell E! News.
"They had their arms around each other and looked very normal and relaxed," according to one guest. "They looked totally normal."
The charitable evening benefitted numerous local charities, including Boys and Girls Club of Ocala, the College of Central Florida Foundation's Jett Travolta Scholarship Fund, the Munroe Regional Medical Center Foundation, the Ocala Police Department and the Never Say Never Foundation, which assists kids who have suffered limb loss.