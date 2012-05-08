Move Over, Angelina Jolie's Right Leg—Anja Rubik's Gam Was the Belle of the Met Ball!

Victoria's Secret model stuns in risqué Anthony Vaccarello gown with waist-high slit

Angelina Jolie, Anja RubikJason Merritt/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's famed right leg can slip into some pants: There's a new sexy stem in town.

Last night at the 2012 Met Costume Institute Gala in New York City, Victoria's Secret model Anja Rubik stole the show in a revealing white Anthony Vaccarello gown.

The slit in Anja's dress went so high that she didn't just give great leg—she flaunted her hip bone too!

Unlike Angie's Atelier Versace number at the Oscars, Anja's frock showed off some cleavage. The asymmetrical dress strategically covered her breasts, but it left much of her midsection and upper chest exposed.

"loved my dress!' the model tweeted Tuesday morning. "thanks again @anthonyvacc ! you rock!"

Time will tell whether Anja's leg is as meme-worthy as Jolie's, but it's a good reminder to always put your best foot forward.

