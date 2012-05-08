Ouch! Why Was Brooke Shields Walking With a Cane at the Met Gala?

Yikes, looks like Brooke Shields might have broken something!
The gorgeous star attended last night's star-studded Met Costume Institute Gala decked out in an elegantly draped J. Mendel gown that highlighted her va-va-voom figure.
But the fashion accessory that made the biggest statement wasn't her sleek clutch, or her sparkly Tiffany & Co. baubles.
It was...a cane?!
What on earth happened to Shields to leave her all gimpy at the biggest fashion party of the year?
E! News' very own Giuliana Rancic caught up with the 46-year-old actress turned Broadway vet on the red carpet, where Shields revealed that she had torn her meniscus in her knee while recently performing as Morticia Addams in the Broadway hit The Addams Family.
Of course, ever the pro, Shields didn't let a little thing like an injury sideline her, saying it was "not a big deal, it's inconvenient." She did, however, quip that the steps of the Met Museum's famously grand staircase "don't help" her much.
Good thing she had a great sense of humor about it all, cracking to Rancic, "You know what? We'll do anything for fashion!" (Well, at least she was comfortable: The star wore flip-flops with her gown!)
Shields took over the role of Morticia from Bebe Neuwirth last June, and even extended her run, which was supposed to have ended in October, through the show's final performance on Dec. 31.
"I am having the time of my life playing Morticia with this wonderful company of actors," Shields said back then in a statement. "Morticia is such a delicious role and The Addams Family is such a fantastic and iconic piece of entertainment that I just couldn't resist the invitation to extend."
Apparently, she also couldn't resist the invitation to attend the Met Gala, gimpy walk be damned. What a trouper!