Ouch! Why Was Brooke Shields Walking With a Cane at the Met Gala?

Yikes, looks like Brooke Shields might have broken something!

The gorgeous star attended last night's star-studded Met Costume Institute Gala decked out in an elegantly draped J. Mendel gown that highlighted her va-va-voom figure.

But the fashion accessory that made the biggest statement wasn't her sleek clutch, or her sparkly Tiffany & Co. baubles.

It was...a cane?!

What on earth happened to Shields to leave her all gimpy at the biggest fashion party of the year?