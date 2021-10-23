Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Once Upon a Time Romance Really Is the Stuff of Fairy Tales

Once upon a time, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas fell in love.

They weren't the first costars to meet their other half at work, but the fact that their romance blossomed on the set of a show called Once Upon a Time—while they played Snow White and Prince Charming, no less—does raise the swoon factor.

"It hit me like a blinding light," Dallas told People in 2012. "I thought, 'I'm in trouble now.'"

Goodwin later recalled on Live With Kelly and Michael: "I knew that in fact I was going to marry my husband Josh at Disneyland because I took him for his first time ever and we had just started dating. We were on Big Thunder Mountain and he threw his arms in the air and he goes, 'This is the best day of my life!' and I was like, 'We're totally getting married.'"

And it really was that easy. Almost.