"As a fan of the books, I feel fortunate to be part of The Hunger Games family," Amandla, 13, said in a statement released earlier today. "It was an amazing experience; I am proud of the film and my performance. I want to thank all of my fans and the entire Hunger Games community for their support and loyalty."

Amandla was singled out along with Lenny Kravitz and Dayo Okeniyi in several tweets over the weekend that questioned filmmakers' casting choices.

"I think Amandla was fantastic in it, and she's so beautiful," Isabelle Fuhrman, who plays Clove in the movie, exclusively told me last night at the Valentino store opening in Beverly Hills. "She's exactly how I imagined her to be.