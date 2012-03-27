Lionsgate
by Alexis L. Loinaz | Tue., Mar. 27, 2012 6:05 AM
The Hunger Games' young characters battle it out to the death in a brutal televised bloodsport, but several of the film's stars are now at the center of vicious and real-life attacks of their own.
Lenny Kravitz and Amandla Stenberg have come under fire by fans of the book who question why filmmakers cast black actors to play two pivotal roles in the movie.
And based on these fans' shocking tweets, their verbal knives are just as slicing and lethal as the ones wielded by the movie's tributes.
A Hunger Games fan has put together a Tumblr page that collects ignorant tweets from so-called fans of Suzanne Collins' best-selling Y.A. series.
But the page ended up exposing jaw-dropping tweets about the film's casting. Many of them are directed at Stenberg, who plays angelic Rue and whose character is actually described in the book by Collins as having "dark brown skin and eyes."
One person wrote, "why does rue have to be black not gonna lie kinda ruined the movie."
Another, who also questioned the casting of Kravitz as sympathetic stylist Cinna, tweeted, "cinna and rue werent suppose to be black," before adding, "why did the producer make all the good characters black."
In one particularly horrible tweet, a user—spoiler alert!—didn't regret Rue's demise, saying, "call me racist but when i found out rue was black her death wasn't as sad #ihatemyself."
Many of the accounts have reportedly been deleted, but if these tweeters are, indeed, fans of The Hunger Games, then it looks like the series' message of compassion and emancipation was lost on them.
