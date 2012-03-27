The Hunger Games' young characters battle it out to the death in a brutal televised bloodsport, but several of the film's stars are now at the center of vicious and real-life attacks of their own.

Lenny Kravitz and Amandla Stenberg have come under fire by fans of the book who question why filmmakers cast black actors to play two pivotal roles in the movie.

And based on these fans' shocking tweets, their verbal knives are just as slicing and lethal as the ones wielded by the movie's tributes.