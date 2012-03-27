The Hunger Games' Lenny Kravitz and Amandla Stenberg Attacked in Racist Tweets

  • By
    &

by Alexis L. Loinaz | Tue., Mar. 27, 2012 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence, Lenny Kravitz

Lionsgate

The Hunger Games' young characters battle it out to the death in a brutal televised bloodsport, but several of the film's stars are now at the center of vicious and real-life attacks of their own.

Lenny Kravitz and Amandla Stenberg have come under fire by fans of the book who question why filmmakers cast black actors to play two pivotal roles in the movie.

And based on these fans' shocking tweets, their verbal knives are just as slicing and lethal as the ones wielded by the movie's tributes.

MORE: The Hunger Games' Opening Weekend Smaller Than Estimated—What Does That Mean?

A Hunger Games fan has put together a Tumblr page that collects ignorant tweets from so-called fans of Suzanne Collins' best-selling Y.A. series.

But the page ended up exposing jaw-dropping tweets about the film's casting. Many of them are directed at Stenberg, who plays angelic Rue and whose character is actually described in the book by Collins as having "dark brown skin and eyes."

One person wrote, "why does rue have to be black not gonna lie kinda ruined the movie."

Another, who also questioned the casting of Kravitz as sympathetic stylist Cinna, tweeted, "cinna and rue werent suppose to be black," before adding, "why did the producer make all the good characters black."

MORE: The Hunger Games' Epic Opening Weekend—Where Does It Rank vs. Harry Potter and Twilight?

In one particularly horrible tweet, a user—spoiler alert!—didn't regret Rue's demise, saying, "call me racist but when i found out rue was black her death wasn't as sad #ihatemyself."

Many of the accounts have reportedly been deleted, but if these tweeters are, indeed, fans of The Hunger Games, then it looks like the series' message of compassion and emancipation was lost on them.

PHOTOS: The Hunger Games Premiere

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lenny Kravitz , , The Hunger Games , Movies , Controversy , Casting , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

First Came Marriage, Now a Baby: Why Amy Schumer Decided to Go Conventional

Ariana Grande Shares Throwback Video of Mac Miller

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Recreate Queen Elizabeth II Photo

Bobby Dodd, Danielle Bergman, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Expecting First Child

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Narrowly Avoids Being Hit by Falling Object on Stage

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Family Halloween Costumes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.