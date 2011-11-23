Jennifer Lopez and New Boyfriend "Pretty Serious," Says Source—but What About That Jail Thing?

It didn't take long for Casper Smart to become a household name.
That's what happens when you're a 24-year-old dancer who happens to be dating Jennifer Lopez, 42.
So who is this Mr. Smart? Here's everything you need to know, including the truth behind reports he could be headed for jail...
• First up, his name! He goes by Casper, but his birthname is Beau. While he's only be 5-foot-8, Smart is about 165 pounds of all muscle. A native of Anaheim, Calif., he has a shaved head, some tattoos and rocks diamond studs in both ears (the bling look isn't for everybody, but it suits him).
• He and Lopez met after he was hired six months ago as—what else?—one of her backup dancers. "It's pretty serious," a source says of the romance. "They're together a lot. She's never been happier."
• Smart is quite the established dancer. Besides performing alongside his girlfriend, he's worked with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Jordin Sparks and David Guetta, among others.
• Gleeks may recognize him, too. He's appeared in at least three episodes of Glee and is friends with Mark Salling.
• According to Smart's official bio, he was going to dance on Michael Jackson's This Is It world tour.
• He's currently choreographing a new music video for Mike Posner. Guess who he brought along to a recent casting session—yup, Ms. Lopez. "It was really nerve-wracking for the dancers," a source said. "They not only had to audition, but they had to do it in front of J Lo. She was smiling and seemed to enjoy watching her boyfriend work."
• Just like Lopez, Smart also has connections to President Barack Obama. Well, Sorta.
It was back in 2008, when Smart starred in an Obama vs. John McCain danceoff video on YouTube that went viral. The Republican presidential candidate's head was superimposed onto Smart's dancing body. Too bad Smart's face isn't seen because the vid has more than 12 million views.
• We're happy to report that Smart doesn't appear to be using Lopez for her fame and fortune. "He's totally cool," a source said. "He's not jaded. He's not asking Jennifer to buy him this or that. He's courting her, like sending her flowers. I think his intentions are in the right place."
• As for celeb tabloid In Touch's report that Smart could be headed to jail? Well, E! News has confirmed he was arrested and charged with taking part in a highway speed contest, aka a drag race. He is currently out on $26,000 bail. After pleading no contest to the charge in March, he was ordered to do 10 days of community service by his next court date, Jan. 5. He faces up to 90 days in the slammer and a $500 fine if he doesn't finish in time.
Chances of him actually heading to jail are pretty slim, but he may want scale back on his need for speed.
He recently tweeted a pic of his Kawasaki motorcycle with the message, "Out on my babie cruzin the streetz... Gettin things done fast!! :)"
Just try not going too fast.
—Reporting by Ken Baker and Claudia Rosenbaum