Double Cuteness! Usher Missed American Music Awards to Pull Daddy Duty

Usher fans may have missed his presence at the American Music Awards last night, but they'll be happy to hear he had a great reason for not being in L.A.

After attending a memorial service for late hip-hop star Heavy D on Friday, the father of two actually spent the weekend with his two biggest—and yet, perhaps, smallest—fans, sons Usher V (aka Cinco) and Naviyd.

And yes, they all looked adorable—dad, too—bundled up in their winter clothes.