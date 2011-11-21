Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Double Cuteness! Usher Missed American Music Awards to Pull Daddy Duty

Favorite Male Soul/R&B Artist Award winner spent the weekend with his favorite guys instead

By Natalie Finn Nov 21, 2011 11:14 PMTags
FamilyNew YorkUsherKidsAmerican Music Awards
Usher, Usher Raymond V, Naviyd Ely RaymondDoug Meszler / Splash News

Usher fans may have missed his presence at the American Music Awards last night, but they'll be happy to hear he had a great reason for not being in L.A.

After attending a memorial service for late hip-hop star Heavy D on Friday, the father of two actually spent the weekend with his two biggest—and yet, perhaps, smallest—fans, sons Usher V (aka Cinco) and Naviyd.

And yes, they all looked adorable—dad, too—bundled up in their winter clothes.

Usher strolled around Manhattan with his little ones on Saturday, making several stops, including one at the Balloon Saloon—a party planning and decor store that looks just as festive as it sounds.

The errand makes sense—Cinco turns 4 on Nov. 26!

In the meantime, Usher missed the chance to accept the trophy for Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B, at the AMAs last night. But at least he got to spend time with his favorite guys instead.

