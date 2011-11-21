Double Cuteness! Usher Missed American Music Awards to Pull Daddy Duty

Usher fans may have missed his presence at the American Music Awards last night, but they'll be happy to hear he had a great reason for not being in L.A.
After attending a memorial service for late hip-hop star Heavy D on Friday, the father of two actually spent the weekend with his two biggest—and yet, perhaps, smallest—fans, sons Usher V (aka Cinco) and Naviyd.
And yes, they all looked adorable—dad, too—bundled up in their winter clothes.
Usher strolled around Manhattan with his little ones on Saturday, making several stops, including one at the Balloon Saloon—a party planning and decor store that looks just as festive as it sounds.
The errand makes sense—Cinco turns 4 on Nov. 26!
In the meantime, Usher missed the chance to accept the trophy for Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B, at the AMAs last night. But at least he got to spend time with his favorite guys instead.