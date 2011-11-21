Vote Now!

Bitch Stole My Look: Jennifer Lopez vs. Britney Spears

J.Lo strips down to a skintight glittery bodysuit during her AMAs performance that's strikingly similar to the "Toxic" pop star's look from the 2000 MTV VMAs. Which diva wears it better?

Britney Spears, Jennifer LopezAP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett; Christopher Polk/AMA2011

Déjà vu, anyone?

Jennifer Lopez rocked the stage last night at the American Music Awards in an outfit similar to a vintage Britney Spears look. The 42-year-old diva started off singing a medley of her hits in a fierce mini, but by the end of her performance had stripped down to a skintight nude bodysuit with some well-placed sparkles covering her lady parts and sexy strappy stilettos.

Back in 2000, Brit-Brit worked the very same sexy moves when she was just 17 at the MTV Music Video Awards. The "Baby One More Time" singer peeled off layers of clothes during her number, finally revealing her toned abs in a sheer sparkly ensemble worn with silver boots.

So which star pulls off this skimpy look better, the "On the Floor" diva or the "Toxic" superstar?

