Bitch Stole My Look: Jennifer Lopez vs. Britney Spears

Déjà vu, anyone?
Jennifer Lopez rocked the stage last night at the American Music Awards in an outfit similar to a vintage Britney Spears look. The 42-year-old diva started off singing a medley of her hits in a fierce mini, but by the end of her performance had stripped down to a skintight nude bodysuit with some well-placed sparkles covering her lady parts and sexy strappy stilettos.
Back in 2000, Brit-Brit worked the very same sexy moves when she was just 17 at the MTV Music Video Awards. The "Baby One More Time" singer peeled off layers of clothes during her number, finally revealing her toned abs in a sheer sparkly ensemble worn with silver boots.
So which star pulls off this skimpy look better, the "On the Floor" diva or the "Toxic" superstar?