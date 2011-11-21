Five Biggest Jaw-Droppers From 2011 American Music Awards

Hmm...no one bum-rushed the stage. No one announced a pregnancy. There wasn't a girl-on-girl kiss. That begs the question: if no big scandal occurred during the 2011 American Music Awards, did it actually take place?
Of course it did! And just because something truly crazy didn't happen (like someone pulling a Kanye West on Taylor Swift during her mulitple trips to the podium), it doesn't mean the show was a total bore. (Hello, Justin Bieber shuffled on stage! But we'll get to that in a bit.)
Here are our five biggest jaw-dropping moments from Sunday's big show, Nicki Minaj's footwear problem included!
1. Bieber and Hasslehoff Unite...and the Hoff Doffs His Pants! The most shocking moment of the night came at the very end during LMFAO's show-ending performance. The band was performing its "Party Rock Anthem," and the crowd was really digging it, but things kicked up a few notches when a special guest joined the group on stage: Justin Bieber! Wearing yellow zebra pants and a black shirt with the word "sexy" emblazoned on it, Bieber danced in the middle of a group of dancers. Actually, we think the proper term is shuffled—he shuffled in the middle of a group of dancers.
After Bieber left the stage, LMFAO performed its other hit single, "Sexy And I Know It," which also featured a celebrity cameo: David Hasslehoff. Yes, the Hoff came on stage at the end of the song and ripped off his pants. Luckily, he was wearing a pair of boxers with smiley faces on them underneath. Phew!
2. The Fiat Awards? We get that Favorite Latin Artist winner Jennifer Lopez is currently the face of the car company Fiat, but the product placement during her performance was kind of insane. First, she drove up to the stage in a Fiat 500. Then, the car became a prop for the dancers throughout the performance. It was a bit awkward and felt sooo forced. Seriously, it took product placement on TV to a whole new level. Congratulations, Bing and the CW! You guys are totally subtle in comparison!
3. Hollywood's Cutest BFFs Revealed! OK, so seeing Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attached at the hip throughout the ceremony wasn't jaw-dropping, we know this, but you have to admit it was so freakin' adorable! What was jaw-dropping, to us anyway, were the BFFs reactions to Minaj's performance of "Super Bass," where they both showed off their knowledge of the lyrics. Later, the girls got down during Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera's performance of "Moves Like Jagger." If that wasn't cute enough, after winning the award for Artist of the Year, Swift thanked Selena and called her "the little sister" she never had. Aww!
4. Bieber Defeated! Yes, Bieber landed two spots on our jaw-dropping moments list, but come on, weren't you a little surprised when he lost Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist to Bruno Mars? In fact, we were surprised that it was Bieber's only nomination considering he won Artist of the Year at the 2010 American Music Awards. Could Bieber Fever be cooling down?
5. These Shoes Weren't Made for Walking! Sometimes, women must suffer in the name of fashion. Nicki Minaj was the human embodiment of this sentiment during the night, as she had a bit of trouble walking to the stage after winning Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist. Rocking an Oscar de la Renta and sky-high (literally, they might have been a foot tall) heels, Minaj almost introduced her face to the stage several times before a kind man offered his assistance to help Minaj finish her journey toward the microphone. Maybe Minaj can call Lady Gaga and ask for some tips next time...
What shocked you most during the show? Did we miss something? Sound off in the comments.