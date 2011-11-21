Five Biggest Jaw-Droppers From 2011 American Music Awards

Hmm...no one bum-rushed the stage. No one announced a pregnancy. There wasn't a girl-on-girl kiss. That begs the question: if no big scandal occurred during the 2011 American Music Awards, did it actually take place?

Of course it did! And just because something truly crazy didn't happen (like someone pulling a Kanye West on Taylor Swift during her mulitple trips to the podium), it doesn't mean the show was a total bore. (Hello, Justin Bieber shuffled on stage! But we'll get to that in a bit.)

Here are our five biggest jaw-dropping moments from Sunday's big show, Nicki Minaj's footwear problem included!