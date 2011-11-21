Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry Win Big at 2011 American Music Awards!

It was ladies' night at the 2011 American Music Awards on Sunday night.
Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift walked away with multiple awards, while Adele, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez dominated their respective categories and Katy Perry went home with a special achievement award.
So yes, girls rule. But the big question is: Who won Artist of the Year?
Swift!
The "Back to December" singer, who also won Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album, thanked her family, friends and fans...and Selena Gomez, who she called, "my little sister I never had!" Cutest. BFFs. Ever.
Minaj opened the show with a performance of her hit song "SuperBass," and after winning Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist Minaj actually gave a shout-out to Swift for her support. Swift rocked out with Gomez during Minaj's performance, they even memorized the rap! Girl power, indeed!
Perry received an achievement award for being the first female artist to have five No. 1 singles from a single album (Teenage Dream). The singer, who rocked pink hair, performed her new hit single, "The One That Got Away."
"It's been up and down and just exciting and overwhelming and so many things," said Lopez—who performed twice during the show—after winning the award for favorite Latin Music Artist.
It wasn't a trophy-laden night for last year's Artist of the Year winner Justin Bieber, who lost Pop/Rock Male Artist to Bruno Mars and Artist of the Year. Stll, Bieber walked the red carpet with girlfriend Gomez, performed his holiday single "Under the Mistletoe" and donned skintight animal-print pants to join LMFAO onstage when they closed the show with "Party Rock Anthem." Also joining the band on stage? David Hasslehoff.
What a way to end the night!
The night was filled with performances by Chris Brown, Daughtry, Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera, Pitbull and Marc Anthony, The Band Perry, Kelly Clarkson and many more.
Take a look at the complete list of winners at the 2011 AMAs:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Taylor Swift
POP/ROCK
• Male Artist: Bruno Mars
• Female Artist: Adele
• Band, Duo or Group: Maroon 5
• Album: Adele, 21
SOUL/R&B
• Male Artist: Usher
• Female Artist: Beyonce
• Album: Rihanna, Loud
RAP/HIP-HOP
• Artist: Nicki Minaj
• Album: Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday
COUNTRY
• Male Artist: Blake Shelton
• Female Artist: Taylor Swift
• Band, Duo or Group: Lady Antebellum
• Album: Taylor Swift, Speak Now
ADULT CONTEMPORARY
• Artist: Adele
ALTERNATIVE ROCK
• Artist: Foo Fighters
LATIN
• Artist: Jennifer Lopez
CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
• Artist: Casting Crowns
SPRINT NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Hot Chelle Rae