Shania Twain Eats It at the CMT Music Awards

She joins the illustrious ranks of Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and many more by falling down in front of millions of people

Jun 09, 2011
Don't worry, Shania Twain, you still impress us much.

She may a major country superstar, but there's always room for a mortal faux pas, as the Vegas-bound singer proved by falling flat on her cute butt on her way to the stage tonight at the 2011 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Twain was understandably a little flustered—and probably more than a tad mortified—afterward.

Being the consummate professional that she is, the Canadian beauty laughed it off (the supportive roar of the crowd probably helped) and went on to present Male Video of the Year Award to an absentee Blake Shelton.

And, it being a congenial country-music ceremony (there were none of those harsh Hollywood jibes here), Kid Rock did not make one single joke at Twain's expense.

You know, because he's a "Cowboy."

