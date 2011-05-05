Neil Patrick Harris to Host Tony Awards...Again

Just a day after nominations for the Tony awards were announced, news broke that the How I Met Your Mother star will take on hosting duties for the second time

By Brandi Fowler May 05, 2011 4:00 AM
Neil Patrick HarrisTony Awards
Neil Patrick HarrisMonty Brinton/CBS

Move over Sean Hayes, Neil Patrick Harris is gearing up for round two of Tony Awards hosting duties.

The How I Met Your Mother star is all set to host the 65th annual Broadway awards show, E! News has confirmed.

While Harris has kept quiet about his upcoming hosting duties, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson couldn't hold in his excitement about the news.

"Congrats to @ActuallyNPH for returning as host of the 2011 Tony Awards," Ferguson tweeted. "He was brilliant a few years ago and will be brilliant again."

The Tony Awards will be held June 12 at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City.

