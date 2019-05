Cusack "Fan" to Have Her Day in Court

Emily Leatherman, the L.A.-area transient accused of stalking John Cusack, has been ordered to stand trial and is scheduled to be arraigned April 28 on one count of felony stalking and misdemeanor charges of petty theft and violating a restraining order stemming from her March 30 arrest near the actor's Malibu home.

She is currently behind bars in lieu of $550,000 bail. If convicted of the felony, Leatherman faces a maximum of three years in prison. Each misdemeanor carries a possible six months in jail.