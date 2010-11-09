OCD, Christian Bale Fetish and Five Other Things We Never Knew About Eminem

We are happy to introduce Eminem into our Celebrity Oversharers Club.
Thanks to his new interview in Rolling Stone, we now know more than we ever cared to about the monster-selling rapper. There's his possible OCD. His crazy (former) desire to look like the emaciated Christian Bale in The Machinist. And neither of those even makes our cut.
So without further ado, here are five things we think you should know about Mr. Slim Shady.
1. Dude seriously dislikes certain artificial sweeteners in his diet soda: "Eminem loves Diet Coke, which he guzzles obsessively from a soda fountain in the lobby," the Rolling Stone story declaes. "At one point he fills a 16-ounce cup nearly to the brim, then sets it down next to another full cup he'd forgotten he had." The reporter describes Em as a constantly peeing "chain drinker." Asked why he prefers the fountain to the can, the rapper replies: "There's Aspartame in the cans. They say it's been known to cause cancer, so I cut that s--t out. There's no Aspartame in the fountain." Good to know.
2. Eminem's a video game fiend: He loves vintage arcade games and became obsessed with playing after seeing the documentary The King of Kong. His studio lobby is filled with classics like Frogger, Space Invaders and Donkey Kong and he wants to beat Kong's world champ record holder Steve Wiebe's top score. Eminem clocks his scores as "MBM," for Marshall Bruce Mathers.
3. Elton John is his (unofficial) sobriety sponsor: Em's been sober for two and a half years now and who checks in on him every day? Elton John, of course. "He's like my sponsor," says the rapper. "He usually calls em once a week to check on me, just to make sure I'm on the up-and-up. He was actually one of the first people I called when I wanted to get clean." Eminem says his unlikely mentor helped him "see nature" and now he "f--king loves" the outdoors, which he'd been neglecting for a long time.
4. He's only read one book: You'd think someone so well-versed in the English language might be a book worm, but not the case with Eminem. "The only book I ever read from front to back was LL [Cool J]'s autobiography, I Make My Own Rules. I just never really got into books. But I've alwways been good at English and I always had a lot of words in my vocabulary." Where does he put those words to paper? In the bathroom, where else? Admitting he writes his rhymes while on the commode, Em says; "I think we do most of our best thinking on the sh-tter. What else do you have to do in there besides think?"
5. He keeps a bedroom for 50 Cent: Talking about his inner circle, Eminem says he has a "few close friends," most of them rappers. But there is one special guy that holds the key to his (sometimes cold) heart and house. Fiddy. "He is one of my good friends," Em says. "There's an extra bedroom in the house that he'll stay in when he comes to town."
Hmm, wonder if there's room for Chelsea?