Oh happy day! Britney Spears has ditched her God-awful weave and cleaned up nicely for her latest fragrance, Radiance.

(While Britney is no stranger to selling perfume—this is her ninth—she couldn't help but express her excitement, sharing the ad via Twitter.)

Lets hope this return-to-glam look inspires Britney to keep up the good hair. We don't know if we can handle roots that bad again.