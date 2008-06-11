On her relationship with Pitt and their tendency to go to "extremes" as a couple: "Well, certain things are private! But there's a side of us that's so mommy-daddy and then there's a side of us that's...very man and woman. I'll leave it at that."

On not being married: "It's not a big intentional thing not to marry. We immediately were a family when we became a couple, and children were the priority, and we're both legally committed to the children. And that seemed to be the right thing."

On how it feels to know they'll soon have six kids: "Well, we weren't expecting twins! So it did shock us, and we jumped to six quickly. But we like a challenge. We really don't know...The only thing for us when a new child comes home is just balancing the others. Our real focus now is: How do we make sure that the babies' coming is not upsetting to other kids and makes them feel included."

On that new tattoo Pitt's sporting: "I drew that. We went to Davos [Switzerland]. It's not that we were bored at the World Economic Forum, but one night we didn't have anything to do, so I was drawing on his back...The picture everybody saw was kind of awkward, but it just lines up beautifully on his back, just enhances the part of the body I like."

Oh, and the only way Jolie's pregnancy could get any sexier would be if she dipped herself in chocolate before slipping into those billowy dresses.

Pregnancy is "great for the sex life," the Oscar winner said. "It just makes you a lot more creative. So you have fun, and as a woman you're just so round and full."

Très Jolie.