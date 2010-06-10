CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood Leads the Crossover-Appeal Parade

Underwood won a leading two awards, including the night's top honor, Video of the Year, for "Cowboy Casanova," and CMT Performance of the Year.

But lately country music been all about dispelling any preconceived notions of Nashville, from Keith Urban's Kiwi accent and Hollywood wife to Underwood and Taylor Swift topping the pop charts to tonight's appearance by Jersey Shore's Snooki and The Situation, who gave copresenter Paula Deen her own nickname, Mama Ho Cakes.

"I like it!" Deen exclaimed.

Well, maybe that last one—not to mention the cast of "Grown Ups" comparing whose life was more like a country song—was more about drawing some eyeballs to the screen than anything else.

But the fact that there was just as much time for David Spade and Hayden Panettiere as there is for Reba McIntire and Brooks & Dunn does lend credence to country's all-inclusive, genre-leaping vibe.

"Baby girl, I love you so much," Urban, whose "'Till Summer Comes Around" was named Male Video of the Year, thanked always-in-the-audience Nicole Kidman before teaming with the pretty uncountry John Mayer for a performance.