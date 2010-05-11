Carrie, Taylor, Kenny & Keith Get a Little Bit CMT

Rounding out this year's nominees are Brooks & Dunn, Laura Bell Bundy, Billy Currington, Rascal Flatts, Gloriana, Dave Matthews, Kellie Pickler, Blake Shelton, Bryan Adams and Trace Adkins.

Per usual, fans will determine the winners in each of the categories, and can vote online at vote.CMT.com all the way through the night of the awards, on June 8.

Honorary Nashville resident Kid Rock hosts this year's gala, while nominees Lady Antebellum, Underwood, Lambert, Keith and Urban each pull double duty next month, adding performing duties to their big night.

Here's the complete list of nominees for the 2010 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Jason Aldean, "The Truth"

• Kenny Chesney, "Out Last Night"

• Toby Keith, "American Ride"

• Lady Antebellum, "Need You Now"

• Miranda Lambert, "White Liar"

• Brad Paisley, "Welcome to the Future"

• Taylor Swift, "You Belong With Me"

• Carrie Underwood, "Cowboy Casanova"

• Keith Urban, "'Til Summer Comes Around"

• Zac Brown Band, "Toes"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Jason Aldean, "The Truth"

• Billy Currington, "People Are Crazy"

• Toby Keith, "American Ride"

• Tim McGraw, "Southern Voice"

• Keith Urban, "'Til Summer Comes Around"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Miranda Lambert, "White Liar"

• Reba McEntire, "Consider Me Gone"

• Taylor Swift, "You Belong With Me"

• Carrie Underwood, "Cowboy Casanova"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Gloriana, "How Far Do You Wanna Go?"

• Lady Antebellum, "Need You Now"

• Rascal Flatts, "Here Comes Goodbye"

• Zac Brown Band, "Toes"

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn, "Indian Summer"

• Steel Magnolia, "Keep On Lovin' You"

• Sugarland, "Keep You"

• Sugarland, "Nightswimming/Joey"

USA WEEKEND BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Luke Bryan, "Do I"

• Laura Bell Bundy, "Giddy On Up"

• Easton Corbin, "A Little More Country Than That"

• Steel Magnolia, "Keep On Lovin' You"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams, "Heaven"

• Kenny Chesney with Dave Matthews, "I'm Alive"

• Kellie Pickler featuring Taylor Swift, "Best Days of Your Life"

• Blake Shelton featuring Trace Adkins, "Hillbilly Bone"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

• Lady Antebellum, "Lookin' for a Good Time"

• Reba McEntire, "Consider Me Gone"

• Tim McGraw, "Southern Voice"

• Brad Paisley, "Then"

• Carrie Underwood, "Temporary Home"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

• Deaton Flanigen (Jason Aldean's "The Truth," Carrie Underwood's "Temporary Home")

• Chris Hicky (Miranda Lambert's "White Liar," Justin Moore's "Small Town USA")

• Shaun Silva (Kenny Chesney's "Out Last Night," Rascal Flatts' "Summer Nights")

• Roman White (Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me," Kellie Pickler's "Best Days of Your Life")