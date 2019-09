Christina Applegate is heading back to the altar!

The former Married...With Children star is betrothed to 41-year-old Porno for Pyros bassist Martyn LeNoble, E! News has confirmed. They sealed the deal on Valentine's Day.

"The couple, who have been dating for two years, got engaged on Feb. 14. This will be the second marriage for both," Applegate's rep says.

The 38-year-old Emmy-winning star previously split from hubby Johnathon Schaech in 2005, after a four-year marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.

Applegate and Lenoble have not yet set a date for their wedding.