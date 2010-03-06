The Crazy Heart star wasn't going to be able to top what Mickey Rourke offered up last year, but his Dudeness took his sweet time thanking all the creative types who worked on the film, his stand-in on at least 60 films, his siblings, his parents and last, but never least, his wife, Sue.

"This is really going to tie the room together, baby!" Bridges said, hoisting his statue. Crazy Heart was also named Best First Feature for director Scott Cooper.

A Serious Man, the Coen brothers' latest Best Picture Oscar nominee, was a two-time winner as well, scoring Best Cinematography for Roger Deakins and the Robert Altman Award for its ensemble cast.

Rounding out the major acting wins was Woody Harrelson, at the only place he could avoid the studio-mandated Christoph Waltz brigade, who was named Best Supporting Male for his role as a veteran member of the Army's Casualty Notification Team in The Messenger.

"I wasn't expecting this," said the Cheers goofball turned dramatic force to be reckoned with. "I guess everybody says that, but I genuinely wasn't."

"I don't know how you distinguish one performance from another," he continued. "It's never felt right to me to declare a winner...Of course, now it feels a little more right."

The Spirit Awards are usually held on the beach in the afternoon on the day before the Oscars, but this year were relegated to downtown Los Angeles. But as always, they served as a relaxed, boozy Oscar dress rehearsal for some, and for others a relaxed, boozy chance at a $25,000 grant that will help both make another film and pay next month's rent.

And for most, the experience falls somewhere in between, and the ceremony has become a second home for likes of the Coens (absent but nominated), John Waters and Philip Seymour Hoffman (perennial presenters). and 14-time Spirit Award winner David Spade (seriously, that's how he was introduced).

As usual, it didn't take long for the big and bigger stars in the audience to get acclimated to the unique atmosphere the Spirit Awards resides in.

Host Eddie Izzard, clad simply in jeans and a black blazer and sporting his usual touch of eyeliner, came onstage to big applause, only to demand a do-over because of what he deemed a lackluster reception.

"OK, sorry, that wasn't quite good enough, I'll come in again," he scoffed. "I want to hear a loud round of applause…I'm f--king serious."

Izzard's main running joke of the night began when he lambasted "you Americans" for believing in God (and seriously, where else would he be allowed to say that without having to apologize profusely on The View the following week?).

"All right, I talked to God—he apologizes for not existing," he offered the audience later.

The award for Best Foreign Film went to An Education, which hailed from the U.K. and France and is a long-long-shot Best Picture Oscar nominee, and Anvil! The Story of Anvil, about a now middle-aged metal band's ride to not-quite-stardom, was named Best Documentary.

Here's the complete list of winners from the 25th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards:

Best Feature: Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire

Best Director: Lee Daniels, Precious

Best Male Lead: Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart

Best Female Lead: Gabourey Sidibe, Precious

Best Supporting Male: Woody Harrelson, The Messenger

Best Supporting Female: Mo'Nique, Precious

Best First Feature: Crazy Heart

Best Screenplay: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, (500) Days of Summer

Best First Screenplay: Geoffrey Fletcher, Precious

Best Cinematography: A Serious Man

Robert Altman Award: A Serious Man

Best Documentary: Anvil! The Story of Anvil

Best Foreign Film: An Education

John Cassavetes Award: Humpday

Acura Someone to Watch Award: Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Easier With Practice

Chaz & Roger Ebert: Truer Than Fiction Award: Bill Ross and Turner Ross, 45365

Piaget Producers Award: Karin Chien, The Exploding Girl, Santa Mesa

(Originally published March 5, 2010, at 10:30 p.m. PST)