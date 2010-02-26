Link Party: John Mayer Apologizes for Being an A-hole...Again

• John Mayer is still on his National Apology Tour. Last night he told his audience at Madison Square Garden, "Never, ever, in my entire life did I ever think that it would be a good idea to be an a--hole. But you know what? There's plenty of a--holes who think the same thing, so I have to thank you." Maybe Tiger Woods should take apology lessons from this guy.

• You guys are never going to believe this, but Courtney Love has been twittering some pretty crazy stuff recently.

• It's pretty much impossible to take James Franco seriously, especially when he's making his sexy face as he climbs out of a lake completely clothed.

• Lady Gaga's security guard dude does not look amused by the tree growing out of her head.

• Avril Lavigne brought her ex-husband to the Alice in Wonderland premiere. It looked like they had so much fun and it wasn't uncomfortable at all.

• Have you noticed all those Haiti charity songs have been lacking a good amount of Johnny Depp? All fixed now.