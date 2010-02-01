It's that time of year when Vanity Fair features a bunch of young, fresh-faced actresses all hanging out, looking pretty.

For their March 2010 cover, the mag rounded up nine lucky ladies for the annual Hollywood Issue. Kristen Stewart is obviously the most recognizable, so who are the rest of these people? Let's do it from left to right:

Alleged Ryan Phillippe-stealer Abbie Cornish; the always adorable (and Shia LaBeouf GF) Carey Mulligan; Amanda Seyfried, who looks so over these VF shoots; Rebecca Hall; Alice in Wonderland's Mia Wasikowska; fiery redhead Emma Stone; that's moody Evan Rachel Wood back there; and finally, Anna Kendrick gets shoved into the corner.

While K.Stew looks rather charming on the cover, once they put her in a dress, her patented scowl and dirty hair make their appearance: