Kristen Stewart & Friends Are Vanity Fair's New Hollywood

  By
    &

by Jennifer Cady | Mon., Feb. 1, 2010 1:20 PM

It's that time of year when Vanity Fair features a bunch of young, fresh-faced actresses all hanging out, looking pretty.

For their March 2010 cover, the mag rounded up nine lucky ladies for the annual Hollywood Issue. Kristen Stewart is obviously the most recognizable, so who are the rest of these people? Let's do it from left to right:

Alleged Ryan Phillippe-stealer Abbie Cornish; the always adorable (and Shia LaBeouf GF) Carey Mulligan; Amanda Seyfried, who looks so over these VF shoots; Rebecca Hall; Alice in Wonderland's Mia Wasikowska; fiery redhead Emma Stone; that's moody Evan Rachel Wood back there; and finally, Anna Kendrick gets shoved into the corner.

While K.Stew looks rather charming on the cover, once they put her in a dress, her patented scowl and dirty hair make their appearance:

Poor Kristen, being forced to wear beautiful designer dresses and pose for a major magazine. Ugh, famous-person life is hard. The only one who looks more displeased to be there is Dear John star Amanda.

Alright, so do you have a favorite New Hollywood lady?

While Vanity Fair is all about the actresses, last night was all about the music makers. Check out the crazy Grammys red carpet in our Arrivals gallery.

