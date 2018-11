Long before Geico's gecko, there was Gordon Gekko, and like greed, he was good. OK, yes, technically he was bad and, as a result, he landed in jail at the end of 1987's Wall Street, but you know what we mean.

Which is why the sight of Michael Douglas' corporate raider being released from lockup in this new trailer for the long-awaited sequel, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, has us wide awake.

And with a cast that includes Shia LaBeouf, Carey Mulligan, Josh Brolin and Frank Langella, as well as director Oliver Stone once again behind the lens, this movie's stock has definitely gone up.