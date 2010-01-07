Glee Kids Feel the Pressure: Suri Cruise Is Watching!

"There have been a lot [of celebrity fans]," Cory said of their famous audience. "It's been actually kind of shocking. It's strange to think that I'm in the show."

Any particular faves?

"We had Teri Hatcher come up to us and tell us [she loves Glee]. She came to the Grove signing just to meet us," the bubbly Jenna dished. "Then you have people like J.Lo saying she loves the show to Katie Holmes and Suri watching it. It's mind-blowing."

Suri Cruise is a Gleek ahead of her time! She's going to rule the world one day. We would feel a lot of pressure having to please the littlest Cruise.

[Laughs.] "I know," agreed Ushkowitz. "I was like, I love you, Suri!"

Cory, agree?

"Yes! That is true. [Suri is watching]," chuckled Cory. "That is so crazy."

Too funny! Since you're getting ready to film the show's back nine episodes, has Fox swooped you up for another season?

"Not yet, not yet, no," 'fessed Monteith. "We're not picked up for season two, but it seems like pretty good odds from where I stand!"

Oh yeah.

Suri, you hear that? Stomp those high heels and get 'em signed ASAP.