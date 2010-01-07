Carrie Underwood: It's Gonna Be a Big Wedding

Carrie Underwood's only been engaged for a couple weeks now, but everyone already wants wedding details, including us at E! News.

At last night's People Choice Awards, the country singer said her engagement to Canadian hockey player Mike Fisher has been great. "It’s been amazing being someone’s fiancé," she said.

As for the wedding, it doesn't seem like the couple has much say in the size; they're just too popular. "I think we would both like a very small wedding, but I honestly don’t think that’s going to happen," she told E! News. "There are too many great people that we work with, that we’re friends with, and he’s got a huge family. So we’re working on it."