Carrie Underwood: It's Gonna Be a Big Wedding

People's Choice sweetie spills wedding plans and says she's already stressed about being a good host

By EOL Staff Jan 07, 2010 8:00 PMTags
Red CarpetWeddingsEngagementsCarrie UnderwoodPeople's Choice Awards

Carrie Underwood's only been engaged for a couple weeks now, but everyone already wants wedding details, including us at E! News.

At last night's People Choice Awards, the country singer said her engagement to Canadian hockey player Mike Fisher has been great. "It’s been amazing being someone’s fiancé," she said.

As for the wedding, it doesn't seem like the couple has much say in the size; they're just too popular. "I think we would both like a very small wedding, but I honestly don’t think that’s going to happen," she told E! News. "There are too many great people that we work with, that we’re friends with, and he’s got a huge family. So we’re working on it."

But, like any famous person, she doesn't have to work on it too hard; that's what wedding planners are for. "Details, little things—I wouldn’t know where to start. I’m just going to be like make it pretty," she said when asked about the planning. "I’m probably going to be more stressed out about being a good host."

While Carrie didn't give away the date, she'll definitely make a gorgeous bride whenever this all goes down.

________

Now how do you feel about Carrie's dress? Let us know! It's You Write 'Em Up time in Fashion Police.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Heather Rae Young Shares Major Update In Her Fertility Journey

2

Chris Brown Speaks Out Amid Drug and Rape Lawsuit

3

Here's How Alexa Demie Found Out That She Broke Sydney Sweeney’s Toe

4

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

5
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Joins Kim K. and Pete Davidson for Korean Barbecue