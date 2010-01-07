Twilight, Johnny Depp and Tay-Squared Are the People's Choice

Twilight takes home top honors, alongside countless other celebs at Wednesday's awards

The most shocking thing about Wednesday night's People's Choice Awards?

Well, not much, but that's what makes this show fan-tastic, with top props going to Twilight, True Blood, Johnny Depp and Tay-Squared—Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner.

Depp received the Actor of the Decade nod, and was nearly overshadowed by presenter Sasha Baron Cohen. Before Depp came out to accept with a short, gracious speech, Cohen thanked the performer for roles such as Willy Wonka, which made it OK for "creepy middle-aged men to approach children and offer them candy."

Despite a reported parting, Taylors Swift and Lautner displayed precocious professionalism, accepting their respective honors with sweet speeches and good manners: The Female Artist of the Year and her mom-date even gave Breakthrough Movie Actor Lautner a standing ovation. And Favorite Movie Actress Sandra Bullock brought a tear to our eye with her heartfelt thank yous to family and friends, including husband Jesse James.

Hugh Jackman, Steve Carell, Carrie Underwood, Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Laurie and Alyson Hannigan were also among the winners, and the Glee kids accepted their award for Best New Comedy—with pizza is tow for the audience. Aww!

Here's a complete list of winners:

FILM

Actor: Johnny Depp
Actress: Sandra Bullock
Action star: Hugh Jackman
Comedic Star: Jim Carrey
Breakout Actress: Miley Cyrus
Breakout Star: Taylor Lautner
On-screen Team: The Twilight Saga
Independent Movie: Inglourious Basterds
Comedy Movie: The Proposal
Favorite Movie: Twilight
Family Movie: Up
Favorite Franchise: The Twilight Saga
Actor of the Decade: Johnny Depp

TELEVISION

TV Drama: House
TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory
Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: Supernatural
Competition Show: American Idol
Drama Actor: Hugh Laurie
Drama Actress: Katherine Heigl
Comedy Actor: Steve Carell
Comedy Actress: Alyson Hannigan
TV Obsession: True Blood
Animal Show: Dog Whisperer
Talk Show: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
New TV Comedy: Glee
New TV Drama: Vampire Diaries

MUSIC

Male Artist: Keith Urban
Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
R&B Artist: Mariah Carey
Pop Artist: Lady Gaga
Rock Band: Paramore
Breakout Artist: Lady Gaga
Collaboration: Run This Town
Hip-hop Artist: Eminem

MISCELLANEOUS 

Web Celeb: Ashton Kutcher

For more on the event, check out our 2010 People's Choice Awards: Arrivals and Memorable Moments galleries.

