Twilight, Johnny Depp and Tay-Squared Are the People's Choice

The most shocking thing about Wednesday night's People's Choice Awards?

Well, not much, but that's what makes this show fan-tastic, with top props going to Twilight, True Blood, Johnny Depp and Tay-Squared—Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner.

Depp received the Actor of the Decade nod, and was nearly overshadowed by presenter Sasha Baron Cohen. Before Depp came out to accept with a short, gracious speech, Cohen thanked the performer for roles such as Willy Wonka, which made it OK for "creepy middle-aged men to approach children and offer them candy."

Despite a reported parting, Taylors Swift and Lautner displayed precocious professionalism, accepting their respective honors with sweet speeches and good manners: The Female Artist of the Year and her mom-date even gave Breakthrough Movie Actor Lautner a standing ovation. And Favorite Movie Actress Sandra Bullock brought a tear to our eye with her heartfelt thank yous to family and friends, including husband Jesse James.

Hugh Jackman, Steve Carell, Carrie Underwood, Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Laurie and Alyson Hannigan were also among the winners, and the Glee kids accepted their award for Best New Comedy—with pizza is tow for the audience. Aww!

