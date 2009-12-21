Lady Gaga Photos & Surprises Revealed!

Although Gaga's rep won't confirm the news, a source reveals that Beyoncé and Kanye West will be joining the singer onstage for a song or two.

For those who don't already know, Sasha Fierce and Gaga have collaborated on two songs, "Telephone" and "Video Phone."

As for West, he and Gaga were supposed to tour together, but he pulled out after making a fool of himself by ambushing Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

West is also featured in a new photo portrait of Gaga by David LaChapelle in which he is shown carrying the naked songstress away from an exploding volcano. It's one of a series of images included in a booklet that's part of a deluxe edition of her new album, The Fame Monster. The edition apparently also includes a lock of her hair.

And if that's not enough Gaga for you, she'll soon begin her stint as a M.A.C Viva Glam spokesface along with Cyndi Lauper. A M.A.C ad of the two singers was leaked on the Internet earlier this month, but the cosmetics company won't officially release the campaign until early next year.