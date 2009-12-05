GLAAD Is Annoyed at ABC for Axing Adam Lambert

UPDATE: Adam Lambert is no longer persona non grata at ABC. The network confirmed that the saucy singer will perform on The View next Thursday, a day after being feted as one of Barbara Walters' 10 Most Fascinating People of 2009.

Turns out GLAAD is pretty pissed.

In response to some confusion over what it's actual stance is on ABC nixing a total of three Adam Lambert performances following his racy prime-time showing at the American Music Awards, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation has two words: Double standard.

"We appreciate ABC's commitment to gay and transgender inclusion in other programming," GLAAD president Jarrett Barrios said in a statement Friday, the alliance's third in two days.

"However, let us be clear that GLAAD remains steadfast in our assertion that Adam Lambert is being subjected to a double standard by ABC as an openly gay performer. We do not support ABC cancelling Adam Lambert's past and future performances. We urge the community to reach out to ABC and express their concerns that Adam Lambert is being subjected to a double standard."

We were in fact wondering why GLAAD, whose feathers are so easily ruffled, had seemingly accepted with ease ABC's assertion that it was axing Lambert from Jimmy Kimmel Live and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve because his AMA performance "differed greatly from his rehearsal."

Well, apparently GLAAD didn't accept anything. Which is not to say ABC is lying. But...Adam admitted that maybe he went "a little too far" and he tweeted that he's "goin in a new direction."

So why can't he help ring in the new year?

(Originally published Dec. 4, 2009, at 3:36 p.m. PT)