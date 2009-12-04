Kara DioGuardi: I Get Why ABC Has Banned Adam

"We always know he's going to shock us, right?" she says. "He's going to wow us and give us the unexpected, and that's his thing...That's what we look for."

Meanwhile, DioGuardi has a lot to celebrate right now. Her work can be heard on Grammy-nominated albums from Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Colbie Caillat.

"They're incredible," DioGuardi said about the trio. "Some of the best, and it's because they're very unique. They have their own style."

And then there's Jason Derulo and Iyaz, two Top 10 artists that DioGuardi signed to Warner Bros.

Making music and artist development is always her top priority: "That has to be my main thing, or else I have no legitimacy on the show."

And when DioGuardi isn't working, she's enjoying life with her hubby of five months, general contractor Mike McCuddy. We imagine he must be lovin' DioGuardi's now famous bikini bod. She laughs, "I give him his own personal videos—sans the bikini."