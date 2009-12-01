Adam Lambert: Maybe AMAs Performance "Wasn't the Best First Impression"

"My whole thing is, I feel like if you're offended by a show of sexuality on stage, then you should be offended by all shows of sexuality. It should be all forms," the incoming American Idol judge said.

"I think, too, people aren't used to seeing gay men portrayed that way on TV," Lambert agreed. "The gay male image in the media tends to be very clique and safe...I was putting on a character, putting on a persona being this kind of rock star, kind of dangerous kind of guy.

"After seeing one of my favorites, Lady Gaga, tear it apart on stage...She was incredible. I don't know, something came over me and got caught up in the moment and maybe went a little too far."

And perhaps the folks at home just weren't ready to see Adam Lambert's poker face.

Lambert's dad suggested that an apology might be in order, the singer said. But he ultimately disagreed with his pops.

"I was like, 'You know, Dad, I don't feel like I did anything wrong.' It just wasn't maybe the right judgment call. It's a taste thing more than an obscenity thing. I think it's just a taste level."

And he was, in fact, bummed about Good Morning America canceling his scheduled appearance three days after the AMAs.

"I think ABC was a little bit mad at me," Lambert said.

"I don't blame them. I got carried away...They gave me a great opportunity to close the AMAs and I would never want to smack that gift horse in the mouth. I think they were taking a leap of faith having me do that and, unfortunately, it didn't work out as we all thought it would."

Hence the "new direction" he's going in, starting with his performance of "Whataya Want From Me" on Ellen.

"Ellen:airing 2m.Singing 'whatya want from me'!," the singer tweeted today. "AMA performance was a one time event. Goin in a new direction now. Focus back on the music...Don't worry friends: I'm still gonna be me. Always. W/o appologies. Just gonna experiment differently w how I present myself...I'm learning. :)"

OK, we think the poor guy has humbled himself enough. On with the show!