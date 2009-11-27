People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Joel McHale Dissects Adam Lambert and Flying Hams

A quick taste of tonight's Soup!

2009 American Music Awards

What do a canned ham and Adam Lambert have in common?

No, the answer has nothing to do with painfully campy over-acting. Or devouring salty meat. Here's a hint: Paula Deen is involved.

Confused? Don't worry, Joel McHale will make it all perfectly clear for you, as he breaks down the 2009 American Music Awards into a minute or so. And that includes pantomime sex acts from Lambert and Whitney Houston, plus Lady Gaga showing some empty bottles who's boss. 

In other words, more than enough.

But not enough Soup, of course. Dig in tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT as the yucks just keep on coming.

