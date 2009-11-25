Adam Lambert on Early Show: I'm Not a Babysitter

"I don't think there'd be nearly as much of an outrage at all," he said. "I think it's because I'm a gay male and people haven't seen that before."

He also points out that perhaps, given the late hour of his number, parents should be more cautious.

"I suppose I could understand why they were upset. And honestly, it didn't cross my mind—children," he confessed. "It was almost 11, I was there in the audience full of mostly adults. Sometimes I forget, oh, there's a camera on. I come from the theater and I'm programmed to kind of look at who's in the live audience and that's kind of where I come from."

While he admits his adrenaline kicked in Sunday night and the excitement of the star-studded crowd "got the best of him," Lambert really only has one thing he would change if he had it to do all over again.

"I would sing a little better," he laughed. "I looked back and thought it wasn’t my best vocal performance."

And he did learn a valuable lesson. Next time, he says, he'll stick to what he did in rehearsal. After all, what got everyone talking were his improvised choices.

"Those kind of came from more of an impromptu place," he said. "I think ABC was taken a little by surprise, and that wasn't my intention. I wasn't being sneaky."

Unfortunately, he had nothing to say about Good Morning America's big diss. That, coupled with the performances that were about as controversial as Kris Allen strumming his guitar, made us really excited to see the baby panda they kept teasing all morning. Now that was cute!

(Originally published Nov. 25, 2009, at 6:28 a.m. PT)